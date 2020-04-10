A Parksley-based employee of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Community Services Board is ill with COVID-19, the sickness caused by the novel coronavirus, the CSB reported.

Lisa Sedjat, the CSB’s executive director, said the sickened employee worked only at the Parksley CSB office.

She said the case was reported to the Eastern Shore Health Department and “we are continuing to follow the recommended protocol.”

The CSB provides an array of behavioral healthcare services to Eastern Shore residents of all ages. It employs more than 180 people at 13 locations, including seven group homes for the intellectually and developmentally disabled.

As of Friday, the Eastern Shore had 16 cases of COVID-19, 12 of which were in Accomack County. There has been one local death reported from COVID-19.

Sedjat said the CSB was continuing business as usual thanks to video conferencing and telemedicine.

“We’ve set up all of our medical departments though telemedicine,” she said.

