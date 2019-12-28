The Old Farmers Almanac is predicting a milder than normal winter. The 2020 weather forecast for the Atlantic Corridor calls for much above normal temperatures generally with the coldest weather in mid and late January and early February. January is expected to be 4 degrees above normal, February is predicted to be 2 degrees above normal and March is predicted to be 2 degrees below normal.

The Farmers Almanac predicts a wetter winter with more rain than snow. January is expected to have 2 inches more rain than average, February’s precipitation will be 1 inch below average and March is calling for 1.5 inches of precipitation above average.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac forecasts “deviations from averages,” using the official 30-year normals for temperature and precipitation, as well as the study of solar activity, climatology and meteorology.

.