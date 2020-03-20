Due to COVID-19 precautions, as well as recent state and federal recommendations, all Northampton County facilities and offices including the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, the County Treasurer’s Office, the Planning, Permitting & Enforcement Office, the Finance Office and County Administration will be closed to the public effective Friday, March 20, 2020. The Parks & Recreation Office at Indiantown Park and the Facilities Management Office at Stumptown will also observe this closure. The Voter Registrar’s Office is not affected by this closure and can be accessed through the exterior door closest to that office. The County Transfer Station/Landfill and waste collection centers (convenience centers) are considered essential services and will continue to operate but with limited interaction between the staff and public.

No in-person transactions will be conducted. All County employees will continue to report to work during their normal work hours. The public is encouraged to use the County’s online options for payments and services.

Visit us at https://www.co.northampton.va. us For assistance, please call us during normal business hours (9:00 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at (757)678-0440.

