Pictured: The Antares Rocket at Pad 0A at the Wallops Island Flight Facility (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani).

The launch of NG-13 was scrubbed with approximately 3 minutes before launch Sunday afternoon.

Northrup Grumman reported that the launch was halted because of off nominal data from Wallops Ground Control.

Northrop Grumman and NASA have set the next launch attempt to no earlier than Feb. 13 at 4:05 p.m. ET, due to an unfavorable weather forecast over the next two days, and time required to address the ground support issue.

