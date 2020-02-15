On the third try, the NASA Wallops Flight Facility sent the Cygnus delivery vehicle into the heavens to the International Space Station. The Cygnus named after the late Robert H Lawerence, the first African American astronaut who died in a training plane crash in 1967, will arrive at the ISS early Tuesday morning. It will remain attached until early May, serving as a storage area and an area to conduct experiments. Then it will be filled with trash from the ISS and sent to burn up as it reenters the atmosphere.

On Sunday an issue with the ground control system caused the launch to be scrubbed and rescheduled for Friday. High atmospheric winds on Friday caused the launch to be moved to Saturday afternoon. The third attempt was a charm as NG13 launched perfectly and achieved orbit approximately 10 minutes later.