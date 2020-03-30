According to Sheriff Todd Wessells at approximately 9:51 p.m. on March 26, 2020 the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Corner Mart in Oak Hall, Virginia for a report of a robbery. Upon deputies arrival on the scene it was determined that one male subject entered the store and robbed the clerk of an undisclosed amount of money at gunpoint. The suspect fled the scene driving a small dark colored SUV traveling south on Lankford Hwy.

On March 30, 2020, the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Hillcrest Dr. in New Church, Virginia in reference to the robbery that occurred on March 26, 2020.

Jarell Edward Corbin, 31, of New Church, Virginia was arrested and charged with 3 counts of robbery, 3 counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The three robbery charges were in connection with robberies occurring at the Dollar General Store in Oak Hall, Virginia on February 7, 2020, the Accomac Shore Stop in Accomac, Virginia on March 23, 2020 and the Corner Mart in Oak Hall, Virginia on March 26, 2020.

Jarell Corbin is being held at the Accomack County jail with bond denied.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666, or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.