Arcadia High School is excited to be partnering with Maui Jack’s Waterpark offering 2020 One Day Passes at the discounted cost of $19.00. Tickets are valid for the 2020 Season and are good for One Admission.

For each ticket sold, Maui Jack’s will donate $5.00 to the Arcadia High School Athletic Department.

“This is a great way to purchase tickets for upcoming birthday parties, family celebrations, holidays, and weekend fun all while supporting Firebird Athletics,” said Arcadia High School Principal Shaun O’Shea.

If you are interested, tickets can be purchased at Arcadia High School or requests can be emailed to O’Shea at shaun.o’shea@accomack.k12.va.us.

.