Congresswoman Elaine Luria came to the Eastern Shore Wednesday.

Luria visited the Food Bank. in Tasley. In attendance were Foodbank Manager Charmin Horton, Superintendents Eddie Lawrence from Northampton and Chris Holland and Dr.Rhonda Hall from the Accomack County School system, Andre Elliott from the YMCA, and Dr. James Scheffer of Eastern Shore Community College. Luria briefed the group on federal legislation that’s working its way through Congress that will provide relief for working parents, to medical providers and even individual tax payers. Luria said she expects some of the bills to be passed shortly. Luria listened to plans from Superintendents Lawrence and Holland that were put in place to provide breakfasts and lunches for the county’s students. Both said that meals will be provided to all children regardless of age and whether they’re enrolled at private schools or homeschooled. No children needing meals will be turned down.

In the afternoon, Luria met with the medical community at Eastern Shore Rural Health and Riverside. Luria also met with the Eastern Shore Area on Aging group to discuss ways that group can obtain help in serving seniors, the most vulnerable during this pandemic.

