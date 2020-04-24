Picture courtesy of At Altitude Gallery. Visit their website for free Zoom background shots courtesy of Gordon Campbell.

In response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congresswoman Elaine Luria joined two bipartisan efforts urging the Department of Commerce to quickly implement relief for the fishery and aquaculture industries.

“Accounting for more than $200 billion in sales and 1.7 million jobs, fisheries and aquaculture are key to the health of regional economies throughout America and Coastal Virginia,” said Congresswoman Luria. “Like many other industries, the fishery and aquaculture industries have endured intense economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic and need monetary relief. We must provide the aid and support needed to ensure Coastal Virginia’s fishery and aquaculture industries continue to thrive in the future.”

In March, Congresswoman Luria supported the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. This bill provides $300 million in relief for the fishery and aquaculture industries that have experienced the harsh effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes a drastically decreased demand for seafood across the U.S. supply chain, which has resulted in a loss of markets.

Congresswoman Luria signed onto two bipartisan initiatives headed by Congressman Rob Wittman (VA-01) and Congressman Jared Huffman (CA-02). They both urge Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to rapidly implement the economic relief provided by the CARES Act. The letters also call upon Secretary Ross to work with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and other stakeholders to provide assistance fairly and transparently.

Click here to view Congressman Wittman’s letter.



Click here to view Congressman Huffman’s letter.