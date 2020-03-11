Ben Loyola

Second District Congressional candidate Ben Loyola announced that he has filed to be on the ballot for the upcoming June 9th Republican primary. The Loyola Campaign has collected 2,003 signatures from registered voters in Virginia’s Second District, more than double the 1,000 signatures required to qualify for the ballot.

“I am incredibly proud of our team for helping us achieve another impressive milestone,” Second District candidate Ben Loyola said. “To double the required number of signatures and to file on the first day is a true testament to the strength of our grassroots team, the professionalism and organization of our campaign, and the enthusiasm behind us from the voters of the Second District. I look forward to being on the primary ballot, winning the Republican nomination to take on Elaine Luria in November.

Congressman Scott Taylor

Meanwhile, Loyala’s. opponent in the June Republican Primary, former 2nd district congressman Scott Taylor also filed his paper work today.

On Tuesday, March 10th at noon, the Taylor for Congress 2020 committee filed for Scott Taylor to appear on the ballot as candidate for Virginia’s Second Congressional District. This filing applies for ballot access for the Republican Primary on June 9th 2020.

Well over 1,000 voters from all over the district showed up to sign and put Taylor back on the ballot. Taylor commented, “I am humbled and fired up by the support of our community. My passion for the prosperity and welfare of my constituency is exactly why I am back in this race. The endorsement and support of experienced, senior leaders of the GOP demonstrates our ability to execute a win – in June and November. Now that we’re officially on the ballot, the work of sharing our positive message far and wide continues to ramp up.”

The winner of the June primary will face incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Elaine Luria in the November general election.

