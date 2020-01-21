We have unofficial . reports that a group of hunters were rescued Sunday night near Nandua Creek after their boat allegedly capsized. Units from the VMRC and the Accomack County Sheriff’s Department responded. We have reached out for comment and will have the details as soon as they are provided by law enforcement.
WESR Radio shared a post.
9 hours ago
Due to colder temperatures and higher energy use projected in the region, A&N Electric Cooperative has issued a Beat the Peak Alert for 6-8 a.m. tomorrow morning (Jan. 21). Please remember this is a voluntary program. When members conserve during times of peak energy use, the co-op's cost for power drops.
How to Conserve:
• In cold weather, lower your thermostat a few degrees
• Turn off any unnecessary lights
• Delay the use of major appliances like dishwashers and dryers until after the alert time has passed
• Delay the use of hot water
By lowering the amount of power being consumed across the system when energy prices are high, you are helping to lower the co-op's cost for power. Because A&N Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit utility, those savings are passed on to you in the form of affordable rates. Please note: You will not see a credit on your bill for conserving energy nor will you be charged more for power if you do not conserve. This is a voluntary program, which benefits all co-op members. ... See MoreSee Less