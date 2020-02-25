By Ted Shockley

The annual February Freeze, a fundraiser for the Eastern Shore of Virginia Habitat for Humanity, broke a revenue record in Saturday, raising $146,000 to help eliminate substandard housing on the Eastern Shore.

The event included 78 dippers and nine teams that took donations to hit the frigid Chesapeake Bay waters off the Cape Charles beach on a sun-drenched Saturday, Feb. 22.

Celebrity Dipper Todd Burbage of Bluewater Development raised $77,820.

“Todd enthusiastically acccepted our request to serve as the 2020 Celebrity Dipper,” said Penney Holland, chair of the event.

“We are certainly grateful for Todd’s generosity and kindness and willingness to partner with Eastern Shore Habitat for Humanity for this event.”

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit, ecumenical Christian organization with a long tradition of activism on the Eastern Shore, building almost 50 homes. The ministry was founded on the conviction that everyone should have a “simple, decent place to live in dignity and safety.”

“Last year, we raised $63,000 and that was the highest amount until this year,” Holland said.

Team Lipman won the top adult team category raising $44,000. Team Lipman has been an integral part of Habitat’s success the last several years, said Holland.

The top youth team went to the Montessorri Children’s House of Franktown. raising $7,720. The Montesorri Children’s House team took the top youth team for the second year in a row.

Top individual dippers were Brayden Downing, first place; Trent Ferebee, second place; and Tommy Gallichio, third place.

There has been a long and distinguished list of celebrity dippers, starting with Northampton Sheriff David Doughty in 2014. Other celebrity dippers through the years include Jeff Holland, “Johnny Mo” Morrison, Blake Johnson, Robie Marsh and Evelyn Shotwell, and Richard Davis.

.