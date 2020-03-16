Virginia Governor Ralph Northam banned all gatherings of 100 people or more on Sunday night in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Virginia.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth rose to 45 on Sunday, up from 41 on Saturday afternoon. 408 people had been tested as of Sunday, the Virginia Department of Health’s website says.

One of the latest cases is a Virginia Beach woman in her 70s and a contact of a previous case.

Virginia Beach health officials say they were international travelers to an area affected by COVID-19.

