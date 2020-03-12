By Ted Shockley

Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife will be on the Eastern Shore on Saturday at the opening of an Internet-based business incubator in Exmore that was the recipient of a $85,000 state grant.

The incubator, called “theGig,” will host a 3 p.m. ribbon cutting March 14. It calls itself “the Eastern Shore’s first co-working and entrepreneurial center.”

It is located at 3292 Main St., Exmore, across from the town hall.

Here is Kerry Kobe discussing what theGig offers:

It offers high-speed broadband and business startup support services in a membership-based structure.

Gig stands for “Gather, Innovate and Grow.”

Northam’s appearance was announced by Northampton County Administrator Charles Kolakowski during a Tuesday meeting.

“We’re very pleased that they’re offering this service in the town of Exmore,” he said.





