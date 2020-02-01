Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay and Girl Scouts of the USA announced the launch of the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Program® on January 7, 2020, with two exciting new addition. This year we have the new Lemon-Ups™, which is a sun-kissed lemon cookie that is zesty and refreshing, and lively. The cookie packaging has also been refreshed to reflect the incomparable Girl Scout experiences, friendships, leadership opportunities, and adventures only Girl Scouting provides.

“I am pleased to announce Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay’s 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Program, offering unparalleled leadership training and business skills experience to thousands of girls throughout the Delmarva Peninsula,” said Claudia Porretti, GSCB CEO. “The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the region and in the world. As GSCB begins our 108th year serving girls throughout Delaware and the Eastern Shores of Maryland and Virginia, we are honored to be able to continue the Girl Scout legacy of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place, and the Cookie Program is essential to our mission.”

The Girl Scout Cookie Program educates girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success. It teaches girls Five Skills – Goal Setting, Decision Making, Money Management, People Skills, and Business Ethics. Nine in 10 Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their entrepreneurship skills and their interest in pursuing entrepreneurship as a career path—so every cookie purchase is an investment in the world-changing business leaders of tomorrow. What’s more, each and every purchase stays local to power amazing experiences and leadership opportunities for girls.

All proceeds stay local and cover the cost of running the Girl Scout Cookie Program, fund Take Action projects for the community and girl-led adventures for troops, and help provide programs in STEM, outdoor adventures, life skills, and entrepreneurship as well as camping, leadership training, and more.

Meet the New Cookie

The new Girl Scout Cookie this season is Lemon-Ups™, a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs. Every cookie features one of eight inspiring Girl Scout phrases like “I am a go-getter” and “I am a leader” to bring the experience of Girl scouting to life. This new cookie joins the national 2020 lineup featuring favorites such as Thin Mints® (the top selling Girl Scout Cookie regionally!), Samoas®, Girl Scout S’Mores®, Trefoils®, Tagalongs®, Do-Si-Dos®, and gluten-free Toffee-Tastic®. Lemon-Ups are only available in select Girl Scout Council markets, including the Chesapeake Bay Council.

Meet the New Packaging

GSUSA’s refreshed cookie packaging continues to emphasize what the cookie program is all about, and the updated images feature current Girl Scouts taking part in a diverse range of experiences available to members—from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to taking action to improve their communities. Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies makes experiences like these possible for girls in your local community.

“Everyone loves Girl Scout Cookies—but the program is about so much more than cookies,” said GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo. “Girls learn about entrepreneurship as they run their own cookie businesses. The important business and financial literacy skills girls learn through the program are proven to build their leadership skills and position them for success in the future. When you purchase cookies, you are helping girls power their Girl Scout experience and you’re supporting female entrepreneurs.”