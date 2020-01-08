The Eastern Shore Community Services Board and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore have partnered to present a program for parents, grandparents, guardians and care providers of the Eastern Shore, “ACE Interface and Healthy Nutrition Workshop”.

The workshop will be presented on January 23, April 23 and June 25, 2020 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the ESCSB Office of Prevention Services in Belle Haven.

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) have a profound effect on children and adults over the course of their lifetime. The program will explain what the ten most prevalent ACEs are and how they affect brain development and people’s reaction to stress. The healing process has several different components including good nutrition. The Foodbank’s portion of the program will address the importance of good nutrition for the whole family. They will provide tips and recipes and fresh produce to those who are attending. Childcare will be available.

To find out more about the workshop and to register, please visit www.escsb.org/events or call Prevention at 757-442-5388, ext. 500.

