An employee of Eastern Shore Rural Health’s Onley Community Health Center has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In an email from Rural Health CEO Nancy Stern, on the night of Friday, March 27, 2020, Eastern Shore Rural Health became aware of a positive COVID-19 result for an employee of the Onley Community Health Center. Eastern Shore Rural Health has been working closely with the Accomack County Health Department to conduct an investigation into close contacts of the positive case. All those identified as close contacts will be contacted directly by the Health Department.

COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. Experiences worldwide indicate that children are in the lowest risk group for severe disease. Symptoms can be extremely mild in some cases and in other cases can include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause complications, including death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions.

COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Please know that Eastern Shore Rural Health, in partnership with the Eastern Shore Health District, will be available to answer any questions that you may have. The Eastern Shore Health District COVID-19 call center can be contacted at 757-787-5880 between the hours of 8:15 AM –5 PM Monday through Friday. We thank you for your time and your attention to this communication.

