The Eastern Shore Health District announced three more individuals tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) over the weekend. Two of the three cases have no known travel off the Shore and no contact with previously confirmed cases. The Eastern Shore Health District has conducted a thorough investigation of the cases and any potential exposures.

According to Jon Richardson of the Virginia department of health, the three new positive tests were a male in his 40s, a male in his 60s and a female in her 60s. One of these was the Eastern Shore Rural Health employee, which was reported Saturday.

“We believe the two cases from this weekend are evidence of the beginning of community transmission of the virus. Social distancing practices must be maintained. Stay at home and leave only for critical supplies. If you’re sick, contact your primary care provider via phone,” said Eastern Shore Health District Director Dr. Richard Williams. The health department continues to conduct surveillance and investigation of any future potential cases. In order to control COVID-19, it is very important for all to follow the health department recommendations.

Most patients with COVID-19 have only mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe symptoms, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

Stay home when you are sick.

Practice social distancing. Maintain at least 6 feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

This is a rapidly changing situation, and information is being shared as it becomes available on the following websites: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.

Residents should call 757-787-5880 with questions about the novel coronavirus situation.

