All Eastern Shore Public Libraries continue to be closed to the public. Curbside pick-up of library materials placed on reserve is available at this time, but patrons should call before arrival as it is subject to change. Hours for curbside pick-up are as follows: at Accomac and Cape Charles libraries, Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m; at Northampton Free Library in Nassawadox, Monday and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to noon; at Chincoteague Island Library from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Library staff will be available to answer calls during these hours, as well.

Readers should place items on reserve using the online catalog at espl.org or call their local library. Reserves are not available until the reader is called or receives an electronic message. Eastern Shore residents can now register for a library card online with the ShoreCat online catalog homepage. New bestselling e-books and magazines have been purchased and a library card is required to download them. For assistance or information, call (757) 787-3400.

