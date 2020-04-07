The Eastern Shore Literacy Council Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Rose Rulon as Executive Director. Rose comes to the Literacy Council with over 20 years of work experience with local non-profit organizations, including the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce and ESVA Tourism Commission, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, and the YMCA of South Hampton Roads. Since retiring as Business Director at the Eastern Shore Family YMCA in 2015, Rose has been working part-time at YMCA Camp Silver Beach.

“This is a time of opportunity and growth for the Eastern Shore Literacy Council. Rose brings with her the talents, enthusiasm and confidence needed to move the organization forward,” stated Steve Doan, Board President.

Rose said, “Literacy is more than just reading. It’s about increasing knowledge and it’s about succeeding. I’m excited to be working with an energetic board of directors, staff, volunteers, tutors and most of all the learners, as we build on 34 years of service to the community and continue developing programs and partnerships to provide free tutoring opportunities for adults needing to improve literacy skills.”

The Eastern Shore Literacy Council provides adults over the age of 18, with the very lowest literacy levels, tutoring through two programs: Adult Basic Education (ABE) and English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL). All instruction is free. After successful completion of ESLC programs, learners are eligible to take GED and other programs offered by the Eastern Shore Community College.