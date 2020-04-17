Virginia added its largest one day total to the confirmed COVID-19 case count. The Eastern Shore added five new cases, with four in Accomack and one in Northampton County. This brings the total to 28 Accomack County cases and 5 Northampton County cases for a Shore total of 33. Virginia’s total now tops 7,000 at 7,491. Virginia is 18th in the nation for COVID-19 infections.

Virginia also reported 23 new deaths, bringing the total to 231.

As of Friday morning, 1,221 Virginians have been hospitalized and 48,997 people have been tested.

Statewide there are 809 confirmed positives currently hospitalized. There are 499 hospitalized but not yet confirmed.

The are 224 patients currently on a ventilator.

There are 2862 ventilators on hand statewide.

There are 622 ventilators currently in use ( for COVID 19 and other needs) . This represents 22% of the available ventilators.

There are 5587 available hospital beds in Virginia.

Since the beginning of the virus spread, 1110 Virginians have been treated and released from hospitals in the state.

We have reached out to local health officials but have not been able to obtain the actual break down figures on the Eastern Shore.

Source: Virginia Hospital Association website