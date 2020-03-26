Every 10 years the United States counts its residents through the census process. For each resident counted Accomack and Northampton counties receive $20,000 over the ten year period in federal funding. This funding goes to schools, social services, law enforcement, parks and recreation, lunches for students and many other benefits for everyone on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Look for the notice in the mail. You can log onto census.gov and fill out the information in a few minutes. The information is strictly confidential.

Each person counted adds $2,000 per resident per year for 10 years. That money comes from your tax money and can come back to the Shore in services and benefits. Fill out the form, log onto the web site, or respond by phone but however you choose to do it make sure you respond.

