Pictured: Blake and his wife Martha

The Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club has signed a new management agreement for its food and beverage operations.

The Club announced Friday in an email to its members Blake Johnson, the owner of the Island House Restaurant in Wachapreague, will be the new manager.

” The Boat House Grill will open on May 1, 2020 under Blake’s management and we are looking forward to a great start to the season,” said General Manager Monika Bridgforth. “Once the Clubhouse is open, his team will serve Members from the bar and restaurant as well.”

