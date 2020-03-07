Saturday

There will be a food sale at Grace United Methodist Church in Parksley Saturday from 8 until 11 a.m. They will have frozen casseroles, soups, Brunswick Stew, Chili and baked goods for sale. Stock your freezer or fridge! Call 665-4783 for more information.

Samaritan Shelter Fundraiser will be Saturday, March 7th from 1 to 4 PM at Don’s Seafood and Chicken House 1334 Ocean Highway (Rt. 13) Pocomoke City, Md. Donation of $10.00 person. Giveaways and Prizes donated by local businesses! (Must be present to win) Don’s will also donate a portion of food and beverage sales to the Samaritan Shelter Help Drive.

On March 7, 2020 at 5PM The Delmarva Gospel Singer’s featuring Rev. Joseph Smith will present an evening of electrifying, spiritual and harmonizing singing along with a soul stirring gospel message at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 3445 Payne Road, Pocomoke City, MD. 21854. The Rev. Floyd Richo invites all to come and receive a blessing!

Sunday

The Baptist Boys Gospel group will present a concert at Oak Grove UMC 30053 Seaside Road Melfa on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Come out and join us for a c0oncert of beautiful gospel music. A covered dish lunch will follow. All are welcome.

The Baptist Boys Gospel group will present a concert at Oak Grove UMC, 30053 Seaside Road, Melfa, Virginia, Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Come out and join us for a concert of beautiful gospel music. A covered dish lunch will follow, All are welcome.

.