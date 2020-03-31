The Town of Cape Charles has announced new measures in light of Governor Ralph Northam announcing a mandatory stay at home order in effect for the next two months.

In a message sent out by Mayor Smitty Dize, he announced the Cape Charles public beach will be closed, except for exercise and fishing, Cape Charles’ Central Park will be closed, except for exercise, the Cape Charles fishing pier will be closed, all playgrounds and tennis courts will be closed and all public restrooms will be closed.

In keeping with these mandates, the Town of Cape Charles is hereby requesting all visitors to stay home and to reschedule their travel to Cape Charles after this crisis has abated. All short-term rentals and other forms of lodging located within Cape Charles are requested to immediately cease taking reservations until such time state and federal guidance indicates it is safe to do so.

