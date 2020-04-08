Picture courtesy of At Altitude Gallery. Visit their website for free Zoom background shots courtesy of Gordon Campbell.

By Ted Shockley

Revenues on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in March were down almost 24 percent from the same month last year as coronavirus-related precautions curbed travel.

The bridge-tunnel brought in $3.25 milion last month, down almost $1 million from last March’s total, according to figures provided by bridge Director of Finance Thomas R. Anderson III.

It was $568,000 less than March 2018 revenues and $464,000 less than the March 2017.

The revenue drop likely will continue this month, as regional governors have issued stay-at-home orders to stem the spread of the virus and the disease it causes, called COVID-19.

The earnings dip comes on the heels of the best revenue year ever at the bridge-tunnel, which opened in 1964. Last August was the highest-single revenue month ever recorded.

Anderson said revenues will have no bearing on the new parallel tunnel project, which is expected to be complete in 2023.

“The project is funded through a combination of long-term debut and the District’s General Fund,” said Anderson of the new tunnel.

“All of the project funding was secured back in 2016 prior to issuing the notice to proceed.”

Anderson said no layoffs or furloughs are expected at the bridge-tunnel, which has 150 fiull-time salaried employees and 19 hourly employees.

The bridge-tunnel is also proceeding with the paving project on part of the eastern span, which Anderson said should be completed around the end of April.

