A bomb threat was called in to Nandua Middle School shortly after noon Tuesday.

The students were evacuated from the school to Nandua High School. The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police are srached the building and found no explosive devices. No injuries were reported

Around 2:00 PM, Superintendent Chris Holland sent out a phone call to parents to inform them needed to make arrangements to pick their children up.

Nandua Middle School Students were evacuated to the Nandua High School Football Field Tuesday afternoon.

