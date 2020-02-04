Former members of the Bailey Enterprises team held a reunion Saturday for Mike and Linda Bailey at Commonweath Senior Living in Onancock.

The Baileys built the first McDonalds in Onley in the early 1970s. Over time they added Exmore, Cape Charles, Chincoteague, Pocomoke City, Snow Hill, Crisfield and Princess Anne locations. The Baileys quickly became members of the community and provided support to many local charities and individuals in need throughout their time as owners of Bailey Enterprises. They also provided hundreds of jobs including first jobs for many young people. They came to the community to do business but quickly joined the ranks of the most distinguished and philanthropic.

Many of the young people who got their first job at McDonalds have come to establish careers and families of their own using some of the principles they learned at McDonalds.

