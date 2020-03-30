According to Sheriff Todd Wessells on March 28, 2020 at approximately 12:14 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a subject being shot on Tull Circle in Atlantic, Virginia. Upon deputies arrival they discovered a male subject lying in the living room floor suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Cervone Copes, 42, from Atlantic, Virginia. The body was transported to Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. This incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police and the Parksley Police Department.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666, or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.