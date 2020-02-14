Pictured: A Northrop Grumman Antares rocket carrying a Cygnus resupply spacecraft is seen at sunrise on Pad-0A, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)

Northrop Grumman and NASA have rescheduled today’s Antares launch attempt for the CRS-13 Cygnus resupply mission due to strong upper level winds. The Antares rocket and Cygnus spacecraft remain healthy.

The next launch attempt will be Saturday, Feb. 15 at 3:21 p.m. EST. The weather forecast calls for 95% favorable weather conditions. NASA TV coverage of the launch will begin at 2:45 p.m. EST.

A launch Saturday would result in a capture of Cygnus on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at approximately 4:05 a.m. Rendezvous and capture coverage begins at 2:30 a.m. Installation coverage will begin at 6:00 a.m. For more information on this mission, please visit www.nasa.gov/northropgrumman and NASA’s homepage.

WESR will provide live coverage of the launch Saturday afternoon beginning shortly after 3:00 PM.

