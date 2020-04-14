NORFOLK, Va.– U.S. Marshals say they are looking for a Bloods gang member who is on the run from attempted murder charges in Accomack County.

Robert “RJ” James Northan Jr., 34, was last seen nearly three weeks ago. He is likely hiding out on the Eastern Shore of Virginia or Maryland, according to U.S. Marshals.

On March 25, investigators with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting on Tyler Lane, and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. As a result of their investigation, arrest warrants were obtained charging Northan with attempted murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is working with authorities on the Eastern Shore to locate Northan, who they say is known to frequent an address on the 25000 block of Dennis Drive in Parksley, Va. He may also be in the Salisbury, Md., area.

Northan is described as 5-foot-7, 160 pounds, and with a tattoo on the right side of his neck. Northan should be considered armed and dangerous, according to U.S. Marshals.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case.

How to submit tips:

Call: 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332)

Email: usms.wanted@usdoj.gov

Web and Mobile Tips: www.usmarshals.gov/tips

