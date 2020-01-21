The Accomack County Board of Supervisors made their committee appointments at their January meeting.

New member Vanessa Johnson was named liason to the School Board and Parks and Rec. Johnson will also represent the Board on the Accomack Northampton Planning District Commission.

New member Jackie Phillips will serve as liason to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office. Phillips will also serve on the Ag and Forrestry committee and the Groundwater committee.

Harrison Phillips will serve as a liason to the Economic Development Authority and the Sheriff’s Department.

Supervisor Paul Muhley will serve as liason to the Treasurer’s office, and to the Eastern Shore Area on Aging and the EDA.

Supervisor Donald Hart will continue to serve on the Social Services Board.

