Due to COVID-19 social distancing, the Accomack County School Board April 21, 2020 Regular Meeting will be broadcast remotely starting at 6:30 p.m. To listen live go to http://accomackcountyva.swagit.com/offsite-live. If there are any public comments for the meeting, please fax or email your comments to the School Board Clerk at 757-787-2951 or gretta.smith@acps.k12va.org. Please abide by the Public Comment rules that are normally listed prior to starting public comment. Any comment that does not adhere to these rules will not be read.

.