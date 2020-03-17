WC Holland, Superintendent of Accomack County Public Schools announced beginning Monday, March 16, the Accomack Coutny School District will offer a free breakfast and lunch to all school aged children ages 18 and under. Breakfasts and lunches will be offered daily Monday-Thursday between 5:30 and 6:30 PM.

Distribution sites include Chincotaegue Elementary School, Arcadia High School, Kegotank Elementary School, Metompkin Elementary School, Pungotaegue Elementary School, Nandua Middle School and Tangier Combined School.

Students may pick up meals from any of the locations listed. Meals will be served in a drive-up style entrance outside of the cafeteria at each of the designated feeding sites. Children must be present and meals must be consumed off site.

Also, members of the public who are interested in participating in the School Board Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 at 6:30 PM are encouraged to do so remotely by listening to the audio available on the divisions website. This decision is in accordance with CDC guidelines fro large events and mass gatherings.

