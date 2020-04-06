The Accomack County Board of Supervisors will conduct a special electronic meeting tonight at 6 p.m. Members of the public can monitor the meeting by accessing the live stream on the Accomack County Board of Supervisors web site.

During the Special Meeting, Board of Supervisors will consider the following items: Adopting the FY2020-2021 Budget Adopting the CY2020 Tax Rates Temporary Legal Services Emergency Ordinance to extend the due date of Real Estate and Personal Property Taxes



In order to comply with current safety guidelines issued by the CDC concerning public gatherings, there will be no physical public access to the meeting however it will be streamed over the internet live on the County’s website:

https://www.co.accomack.va.us/how-do-i/listen-to-meeting-audio