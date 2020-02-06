The Accomack County Board of Supervisors unveiled the 2021 proposed county budget Monday night. The $69,378,970 budget is a 18.9% increase over FY 2020. The new budget includes new cash capital expenditures of $4, 372,691 up approximately 2 million over last year. It also proposes to borrow $6,025,400 to cover a new cell at the Northern landfill and for improvements in the 911 communications system.

The Proposed budget includes:

A $1,043,000 increase for the Public School System

No change in staffing levels

Cash funding of $4.4 million for capital projects

Debt issuance of 6 million to pay for a new cell at the landfill and a new communications system for 911

$122,000 of general revenue for capital and other one time needs in FY 2021

Makes 50% of a scheduled deposit into the county Rainy Day Fund

Provides a 2% wage increase for County and State supported employees or targeted raises for DPS employees over a two year period

Uses additional projected tax revenues from the 2020 Real Property Reassessment to fund new initiatives or if needed will increase the real estate tax 1 cent to pay for the debt service tied to the public safety radio upgrade

Projected revenues include:

$34,564,252 or 57.2% in general property tax revenues

$115,074 or .02% in miscellaneous income

$8,527,293 or 14.1% in other local taxes

$422,703 or .07% in permits, fees and licenses

$4,083,134 or 6.8% from charges for services

$179,230 or .03% for recovered costs

$9,713,641 or 16.1% in state aid

$2,124,043 or 3.5% in Federal Aid

$70,000 or .01% in fines and forfeitures

The Board held a special work session Wednesday night to receive budget requests from County agencies. The Board will work to reconcile the requests submitted with available funding and has scheduled a public hearing on the final budget for early March.

