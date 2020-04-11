In Saturday morning’s COVID-19 case total update from the Virginia Department of Health, Accomack County added three new cases, bringing the Eastern Shore total case count to 19. Northampton added no new cases, but Virginia added its largest one day total ever, with 568 new cases in the Commonwealth.

Virginia also reported 9 new deaths, bringing the state total to 130.

As of Saturday morning’s update, 837 people have been hospitalized in Virginia from COVID-19 and 37,999 Virginians have been tested for the virus.

.