Accomack County Emergency Services Chairman Donald Hart reported to the Board of Supervisors Wednesday that 5 new cases of coronavirus have been reported on the Eastern Shore. That will bring the local total to 24. The five reported cases represent the worse day in terms of new cases since the beginning of the crisis.
Northam Extends Closure of Non Essential Businesses until May 8 - Shore Daily NewsIn Wednesday’s press conference, Governor Northam extended the closing of non essential businesses until May 8. The original order had those businesses closing until April 30. When it came to the st...