Accomack County added 10 new cases in Monday morning’s COVID-19 report from the Virginia Department of Health, the second consecutive day with 10 additions. Northampton added no new confirmed cases, leaving their total at seven. The Eastern Shore now has a total of 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to Jon Richardson Monday morning, twelve of the Eastern Shore’s 59 cases have fully recovered and been released from quarantine.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the Eastern Shore Health District has now reported 16 hospitalizations from COVID-19. The Health District reports 262 test results for COVID-19 have been received. The VDH now reports three total outbreaks on the Eastern Shore and attributes all three to ‘congregate settings.’ While Richardson is prohibited by law from divulging specific information, he could confirm more than half of the Eastern Shore’s cases stem from these three outbreaks.

Virginia added 385 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monday morning’s report, bringing the State’s total to 8,890. This is the total case count, not the total current case count. 23 new deaths were also reported, bringing the State total to 300.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 1,500 Virginians have been hospitalized from COVID-19 and 56,735 people have been tested.

.