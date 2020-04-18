Work continues on the CBBT as we pave the way for a smoother journey this spring season.

Beginning the evening of Sunday, April 19, travelers are advised to prepare for potential delays as the ongoing paving project transitions to the approach road area of Portal Island #4 at Chesapeake Channel Tunnel.

Allan Myers, Inc. has completed the milling and paving along the northern portion of the facility from Island #4 to Fisherman Island (known as “C” Trestle), and the dual lanes are now open to northbound traffic; however, an alternating lane closure will be in place to allow for the repaving of the Chesapeake Tunnel’s approach area as well as the replacement of the portal trench drain at Portal Island #4.

Because the replacement of the portal trench drain involves concrete demolition and placement, the contractor will work around the clock and traffic control will provide a continuous 24-hour traffic escort through Chesapeake Tunnel and around the work zone until said work is complete. Motorists traveling this route should allow extra travel time to allow for potential delays.

Beginning Monday, April 20, northbound travelers are advised to remain alert and travel with caution as a single lane closure will be in place across “A” Trestle, beginning near the South Toll Plaza in Virginia Beach and continuing to the first island (Portal Island #1), as Phase III of the milling and repaving project gets underway.

Allan Myers, Inc. was awarded the capital project to mill and repave the trestles in July 2019. Phase I of this project began in September 2019 and included the repaving of the dual southbound lanes of “C” trestle. Phase II will include the repaving of the dual northbound lanes of “C” Trestle.

This is the first repaving project performed since the Parallel Crossing Project, Phase I was complete in 1999.

