“Modeling right now suggests that by the end of June we should be able to pull off a primary and feel better about it,” said Northam Chief of Staff Clark Mercer.

Northam also announced a measure of relief for restaurants. Northam has instructed the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to extend the ABC licenses of any restaurant through June. Northam also said ABC will allow restaurants to include mixed beverages in their take out meals.

Northam says Virginia has been working to purchase personal protective equipment (gloves, gowns, masks, face shields, hand sanitizers and coverups) and 1.5 million gloves, 135,000 N95 masks have been distributed to hospitals so far.

He says no Virginia hospital has run out of PPE yet, but several are concerned about the possibility, and that the state is bidding against the rest of the states and other countries for supplies.

“That market is chaotic and difficult, due to lack of federal action,” Northam says. Northam says Virginia has only gotten 1/10th of the personal protective equipment it’s requested from the federal government.