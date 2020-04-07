The Accomack County Board of Supervisors adopted the proposed FY 20-21 budgets and the FY 2021-2025 Capitol Improvement plan and the proposed tax rates for 2020-21. County Administrator Mike Mason told the Board that the budget can be changed should circumstances change due to the COVID 19 crisis. The budget will be administered quarterly instead of annually as usual.

Mason said that is important to pass the budget and begin the process of sending out the tax bills so that revenue to the county.

Operating budget including the school division funding will be appropriated on a quarterly basis.

The Capital budget will be moved forward to January 2021.

County Administrator Mike Mason said that nothing in here that prohibits the School Board for giving teacher raises. There is no specific language that would limit what the School Board does with the quarterly appropriations.

The Board then considered a motion to extend the traditional date for the first installment from. June 5 to August 3.

Mason said that the code allows the Board to extend the deadline up to 90 days. Mason said that the Board is not authorized to waive penalties and interest.

There will be no interest or penalty between June 5 and August 3. Mason said interest and penalty will only apply if the first installment on August 3 is missed.

County Attorney Celia Burge called this is a resolution, not an ordinance, so it can be used for this situation.

The motion was passed unanimously.

The Board then voted to approve the acquisition of legal service because of the resignation of County Attorney Cela Burge. Mason called Burge a very valuable member of the county legal team. This grants the County the ability to seek temporary legal services as needed while the board continues on it’s path to hire a new county attorney. Burge is leaving to become the next Juvenile and Domestic Court Judge replacing the retiring Judge Croxton Gordon.

.