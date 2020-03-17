In order to remain vigilant towards protecting public health, the County of Accomack urges residents and visitors to educate themselves regarding Coronavirus COVID-19. The County continues to monitor information provided by the CDC and Virginia Department of Health and to work closely with its community partners in its response to this evolving threat. Our focus remains on the health and safety of our residents, visitors and employees as we continue to evaluate the best ways we can deliver County services during this time of uncertainty.

Although cases of the COVID-19 have risen in various location within the Commonwealth of Virginia, there have not been any confirmed cases on the Eastern Shore. Most County facilities remain open to the public however we urge residents who need to conduct business with the County to do so remotely when possible. A variety of online services are available via the County website such as payment of property taxes, completion of permit applications and submission of employment applications. In addition, many questions from the public can be handled with a telephone call as opposed to a visit.

As recommended by the Virginia Department of Health, the County has cancelled nonessential events, limited access to certain areas in an effort to increase social distancing, and overall limit gatherings of people.

The following is a list of cancellations as of March 17, 2020: