Melfa, VA– Smell the saltwater and start planning your vacation today. The Eastern Shore of Virginia’s 2020 Travel Guide is being distributed across the nation, just in time for summer vacation prep. The 40-page guide features events, a sips of the Shore guide, historical sites, museums, boat launches and marinas, and plenty more to see and do.

The cover features a beautiful Cape Charles sunset photograph captured by Adam T. Lewis, who also took the Cape Charles LOVEworks photograph featured on the cover of the 2020 Virginia travel guide. The secondary cover features a fantastic photograph of Parker’s Creek taken by Gordon Campbell of At-Altitude Gallery, a local photographer who is known for his scenic shots of the Shore from a bird’s eye view.

This year’s themes are:

Sips of the Shore: Discover homemade brews, delicious wine derived from local grapes, the sweetness and tang of Virginia cider, and Virginia inspired spirits when you follow the sipping trail guide.

Artists and Artisans: Creatives from all over the world are attracted and inspired by the natural beauty of the shore, making the area a hot spot for homemade craft.

Beaches: As a small peninsula along the mid-Atlantic, the area is heavily influenced by the water. With several places to play along the shoreline, nature preserves, and natural islands to explore, there are many ways to enjoy a beach day or two. Bring the boat and use the guide’s map highlighting boat ramps and marinas.

Historical Tourism: The Shore is rich with history. Enjoy the knowledge at your fingertips with an easy to use map highlighting various historical sites and museums the whole family will enjoy.

Outdoor Attractions: Get carried away by the gentle tides of a creek when you set off on a kayak or paddle board adventure. Take the bikes for a cruise around a relaxed town or nature preserve. Watch for birds at one of the best places to bird on the east coast.

“We want to stay true to our roots,” says Robie Marsh, Executive Director of the Eastern Shore Tourism Commission. “The Shore’s uniqueness is hard to deny. Our history envelops the area, our artisans are world-class, and our nature and surrounding waters are a large part of the Shore’s identity.”

“This year we were inspired to breathe new life into the guide. Expanding on the attractions that reflect the Shore’s values was important to the Commission.” Marsh states.

The 2020 edition of the Eastern Shore of Virginia guide will be available at local businesses, welcome centers and military bases across the state, as well as out of state locations including Delaware, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and more. The Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Eastern Shore Welcome Center by the bridge will also have the guide on display. AirBnBs and other accommodations are encouraged to pick up copies for their guests.

You can visit visitesva.com to discover more details or request a free guide by emailing info@esvatourism.org. Follow @visitesva or the hashtag #visitesva on Instagram for beautiful photographs. Like VISIT Eastern Shore, Virginia on Facebook for information about the area.

