Pictured from right to left: Delegate Rob Bloxom, Phil Hernandez, Elizabeth Lankford and Senator Lynwood Lewis.

The final spending totals are in for the November elections according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Over $1.3 million was spent fighting for the Eastern Shore’s House of Delegates seat in the 100th District. According to VPAP.com, Democratic Challenger Phil Hernandez spent just under $1 million, ringing the total of $998,484 in his unsuccessful attempt to unseat the local candidate. Bloxom spent approximately $336,706, winning re-election with 11,869 to Hernandez’ 10,988. Bloxom’s margin of victory was slightly smaller than his previous election in 2017 against Willie Randall. While Bloxom did gain approximately 100 more votes in his election with Hernandez, Hernandez gained 250 more votes than Randall’s 2017 campaign.

Meanwhile, in the 6th District Senate Seat, incumbent Democrat Senator Lynwood Lewis spent approximately $572,670 to retain his seat, while local businesswoman Elizabeth Lankford spent $186,178. Lewis won with 59% of the overall vote, getting 25,772, while Lankford pulled in 17,357 votes.

