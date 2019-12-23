For the upcoming holidays Star Transit will be closed all day December 25 and January 1. Also will be running holiday schedule December 24 and December 31. Call 757-787-8322 with any questions about hours.
.
Select Page
Dec 23, 2019
March 20, 2018
January 16, 2018
September 13, 2018
March 1, 2018
WESR Radio shared a link.
1 hour ago
Family-Friend Christmas Eve at Grace United Methodist Church - Shore Daily News ... See MoreSee Less
Family-Friend Christmas Eve at Grace United Methodist Church - Shore Daily NewsFamily- Friendly Christmas Eve Tuesday, December 24, 2019 5:00 PM 6:00 PM Grace United Methodist Church 18484 Wilson Avenue in Parksley “Come and worship! Come and worship! Worship Christ—the newb...