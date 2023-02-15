WALLOPS ISLAND, Va.- Two sounding rockets are expected to take off from the Wallops Island Flight Facility in Accomack County this morning

The Wallops Flight Facility said the launch window is between 7 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

The flights were originally scheduled for last Friday but were scrubbed due to unacceptable wind conditions. There are back-up launch days scheduled through February 19.

The rockets are scheduled to launched about 30 minutes apart.

NASA will test a new capability for supporting science research in the mesosphere.

A livestream of the launches will begin ~15 minutes before the first scheduled launch.