WESR Returns to Streaming

WESR and Coastal Country have resumed broadcasting via online streaming following an overnight fire that destroyed the radio company’s transmission building, according to station owner Charlie Russell.

Russell said efforts are underway to restore full over-the-air service, with hopes of returning to traditional broadcasting sometime this weekend or early next week. He noted that the station is actively working to secure an emergency transmitter to expedite the process.

In the meantime, listeners can access WESR & Coastal Country via streaming links at ShoreDailyNews.com, through the Eastern Shore Radio mobile app, available for free download in app stores, and on Alexa devices.

Russell also expressed gratitude to community members who have offered assistance during the disruption, as well as to the team at ES Broadband for helping restore the station’s online presence.