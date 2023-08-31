Weekend football schedule

Weekend football scheduleHome>Posts>Uncategorized>Weekend football scheduleAugust 31, 2023 |UncategorizedBy Luke Brankley Thursday Bruton at Nandua 6pm* Chincoteague at Fuqua 6pm Friday Arcadia at Charles City 7pm Saturday Christ Church at Broadwater 2pm* *Games will be broadcasted live on 103.3 FM WESR Next Post Listen Live!Local Weather Onley, VA August 31, 2023, 5:04 am Cloudy72°F9 mph real feel: 69°F current pressure: 30 in humidity: 67% wind speed: 9 mph NNE wind gusts: 16 mph UV-Index: 0 sunrise: 6:32 am sunset: 7:34 pm © 2023 AccuWeather, Inc. Visit our sponsorsFOLLOW US OUR ADVERTISERS