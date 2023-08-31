Weekend football schedule

August 31, 2023
 |
By Luke Brankley

Thursday
Bruton at Nandua 6pm*
Chincoteague at Fuqua 6pm

Friday
Arcadia at Charles City 7pm

Saturday
Christ Church at Broadwater 2pm*

*Games will be broadcasted live on 103.3 FM WESR

