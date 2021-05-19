Northrop Grumman Minotaur I rocket for the United States Space Force (USSF) carrying a national security payload for the National Reconnaissance Office will be launched from the Wallops Flight Facility on June 15. As of now, no time has been set for the launch . The USSF Space and Missile Systems Center’s Launch Enterprise is providing the launch services for this mission, named NROL-111.

The rocket will launch from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad 0B at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island.

The launch continues a busy year for Wallops with several launches scheduled through the summer and fall months.